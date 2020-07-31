Twitter unconvinced by Rhea Chakraborty's 'truth will prevail' statement; says 'Acting ab bhi nahi sikhi'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been facing flak after an FIR was filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family against her. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC, including abetment of suicide and named Rhea and several of her family members.
Rhea however denies all claims against her and insists that she is innocent. On Friday, Rhea was seen in a video clip addressing the allegations against her.
"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrained from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice" she says.
"Saytameva jayate. The truth shall prevail," she concludes.
Now, as the video went viral, netizens are trolling her for her "extremely bad acting skills." Some even said that the entire video has been scripted.
A Twitter user said, "Notice just as video starts she has smile on her face and suddenly she starts acting. You know what @Tweet2Rhea ? I saw your smile"
Another Twitter user said, "Sorry to say but #RheaChakroborty ne acting ab bhi nhi Sikhi."
Here's how Twitterati reacted;
