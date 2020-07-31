Twitter unconvinced by Rhea Chakraborty's 'truth will prevail' statement; says 'Acting ab bhi nahi sikhi'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been facing flak after an FIR was filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family against her. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC, including abetment of suicide and named Rhea and several of her family members.

Rhea however denies all claims against her and insists that she is innocent. On Friday, Rhea was seen in a video clip addressing the allegations against her.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrained from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice" she says.