Twitter pans 'Ghost Stories', calls it 'disappointing' and 'predictable'

Horror is a restrictive genre. Traditionally, it is associated with whipping up loud, quickfix tricks that guarantee instant scares, which is why script, performances and originality often take a backseat. It is a reason A-list artistes and filmmakers normally desist from participating in the genre. Netflix’s Ghost Stories is a collaborative attempt of filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

Ghost Stories marks an exciting departure from that rule in Bollywood, what with four of the industry's most highly-regarded contemporary directors coming together to spin four scary tales that bear no connection with each other. Since this bunch has struck winners with Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories before this, the expectations were always high.

The lead cast in the four stories include Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sukant Goel, Avinash Tiwary, and Mrunal Thakur.

Despite all the hype created ahead of its release, Twitter’s verdict says it is a waste of time, calling it disappointing and predictable.