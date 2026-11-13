TVF Releases Third Season Of Family Kirana Store In 10 Months

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Viral Fever (TVF) has released the third season of its sitcom "Family Kirana Store" on YouTube, marking the show's third season in 10 months.
Third Season Continues Gajju Bhaiya's Story
Created by TVF and produced by Vijay Koshy, the third season continues the story of Gajju Bhaiya and his family as they navigate the challenges of running a neighbourhood grocery store.
Directed by Saksham Arora and Hemant Mishra, the show features Shrikant Verma as Gajju Bhaiya, alongside Garima Vikrant Singh, Baishali Sinha and Hemant Mishra.
The first two seasons of the series have collectively garnered 42 million views on YouTube, according to the makers.
TVF President Highlights Show's Growing Popularity
Speaking about the show's run, Koshy, President of TVF, said releasing three seasons within 10 months reflected viewers' growing affinity for the show.
"The journey of 'Family Kirana Store' has been extremely encouraging for us. Delivering three seasons in just 10 months is a significant milestone and speaks to the response the show has received," he said.
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TVF's Track Record On Digital Platforms
TVF has created several shows that began on YouTube and were subsequently licensed by OTT platforms, including "Aspirants", "Sapne Vs Everyone", "Kota Factory", and "Permanent Roommates".
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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)