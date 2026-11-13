 TVF Releases Third Season Of Family Kirana Store In 10 Months
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TVF Releases Third Season Of Family Kirana Store In 10 Months

The Viral Fever (TVF) has released Season 3 of its sitcom Family Kirana Store on YouTube, marking three seasons within 10 months. Starring Shrikant Verma as Gajju Bhaiya, the series follows a family managing a neighbourhood grocery store. The makers claim its first two seasons collectively attracted 42 million views, highlighting growing audience interest online.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
TVF Releases Third Season Of Family Kirana Store In 10 Months
TVF Releases Third Season Of Family Kirana Store In 10 Months | YouTube

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Viral Fever (TVF) has released the third season of its sitcom "Family Kirana Store" on YouTube, marking the show's third season in 10 months.

Third Season Continues Gajju Bhaiya's Story

Created by TVF and produced by Vijay Koshy, the third season continues the story of Gajju Bhaiya and his family as they navigate the challenges of running a neighbourhood grocery store.

Directed by Saksham Arora and Hemant Mishra, the show features Shrikant Verma as Gajju Bhaiya, alongside Garima Vikrant Singh, Baishali Sinha and Hemant Mishra.

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The first two seasons of the series have collectively garnered 42 million views on YouTube, according to the makers.

TVF President Highlights Show's Growing Popularity

Speaking about the show's run, Koshy, President of TVF, said releasing three seasons within 10 months reflected viewers' growing affinity for the show.

"The journey of 'Family Kirana Store' has been extremely encouraging for us. Delivering three seasons in just 10 months is a significant milestone and speaks to the response the show has received," he said.

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TVF's Track Record On Digital Platforms

TVF has created several shows that began on YouTube and were subsequently licensed by OTT platforms, including "Aspirants", "Sapne Vs Everyone", "Kota Factory", and "Permanent Roommates".

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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