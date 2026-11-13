TVF Releases Third Season Of Family Kirana Store In 10 Months | YouTube

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Viral Fever (TVF) has released the third season of its sitcom "Family Kirana Store" on YouTube, marking the show's third season in 10 months.

Third Season Continues Gajju Bhaiya's Story

Created by TVF and produced by Vijay Koshy, the third season continues the story of Gajju Bhaiya and his family as they navigate the challenges of running a neighbourhood grocery store.

Directed by Saksham Arora and Hemant Mishra, the show features Shrikant Verma as Gajju Bhaiya, alongside Garima Vikrant Singh, Baishali Sinha and Hemant Mishra.

Please hesitate! 🙏🏼😂“Family Kirana Store S3” Official Trailer Out Now on our YouTube Channel. New Episodes Releasing from November 13.#TVF #TheViralFever #FamilyKiranaStore https://t.co/MTVsKr8AyE — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) November 12, 2026

The first two seasons of the series have collectively garnered 42 million views on YouTube, according to the makers.

TVF President Highlights Show's Growing Popularity

Speaking about the show's run, Koshy, President of TVF, said releasing three seasons within 10 months reflected viewers' growing affinity for the show.

Inki alag takleef hai! 😂“Family Kirana Store S3 EP1” Out Now On Our YouTube Channel:https://t.co/BQmiy5327s#TVF #TheViralFever #FamilyKiranaStore https://t.co/01DbXr03XG — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) November 13, 2026

"The journey of 'Family Kirana Store' has been extremely encouraging for us. Delivering three seasons in just 10 months is a significant milestone and speaks to the response the show has received," he said.

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TVF's Track Record On Digital Platforms

TVF has created several shows that began on YouTube and were subsequently licensed by OTT platforms, including "Aspirants", "Sapne Vs Everyone", "Kota Factory", and "Permanent Roommates".

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)