Jailer 2 Actor Apeksha Porwal On Working With Rajinikanth, Intense Action Sequences, Helping Migrant Workers & More - FPJ Exclusive | File Pic

Apeksha Porwal's latest project was Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2, with an action-oriented appearance. Her training in kathak, kickboxing, nanchaku, martial arts, katana(sword training ) added to her role in the film.

Apeksha had won the Miss India Delhi 2015 title and was also crowned Miss Teen India International 2009, before finishing as the second runner-up at Miss Diva 2017. Her acting debut came with SonyLIV’s crime thriller Undekhi, subsequently expanding her screen portfolio through projects like Badhaai Do.

In an interaction with us, she opens up about working with Rajinikanth, the action sequences, an initiative where she provided food for migrant workers and more.

How did you get associated with Jailer 2?

The role required an actor who could also pull off action on screen and is trained in martial arts. I am trained in katana nunchucks, kickboxing etc. That’s how they approached me, after which I flew down to Chennai to meet with Nelson sir and eventually came on board the film!

What was the experience like working with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

It was absolutely surreal. Just watching him on set, there is so much to learn! His humility and kindness is something that just stays with you and makes you feel at ease. He is a legend and it truly was a milestone moment to be able to work with him, let alone in an action role!

The action scenes in the movie- like the ones involving the revolving of the nun chucks and the sword- how much practice did that take?

It definitely took some practice! I had a few days of action training with the master and his team even before we got on set. They choreographed the action and rehearsed it thoroughly so I was familiar with it when I got on set. My training in martial arts helped me get the posture, the finesse, the ease right because that’s not something that can be learnt overnight. I’ve been training in katana for the past two years and dreamt of doing it on screen someday! And that training came to play in Jailer 2.

You've been involved in theatre via productions such as Deranged Marriage, what did those experiences in live performance teach you?

The biggest thing that theatre teaches you is to truly be present in the moment because there are no retakes. It also taught me to be uninhibited because live performance is definitely intimidating, you either have a great show in front of a live audience or a flat show and you have to take both equally in your stride. It helped me polish my skills as an actor.

Is Janta Meals still active? How did that idea come about?

I came on board Janta Meals 6 months into its inception. The idea came about to provide healthy meals for migrant workers living in urban slum areas who live away from home and depend on roadside food after a days work. The idea was worked well, however it’s presently not active due to operational issues but the model definitely has a market.

Anything about the entertainment industry that you would like to address?

I think it’s a great time for filmmaking and actors and crew across the board with the kind of cinema being made and the various platforms available to show case it. I hope we keep taking risks and make great stories.