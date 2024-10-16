 'TV Pe Fantasy P**n': When Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey Was Trolled For Romancing A 'HORSE' In Laal Ishq (Video)
Chahat Pandey, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, once romanced a 'horse' for her show 'Laal Ishq.' The actress was massively trolled for the same. Chahat, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house has been at loggerheads with co contestant Vivian Dsena.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

Chahat Pandey, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has also gone ahead to be one of the most disliked contestants on the show. Her co contestants, especially Vivian Dsena has time and again expressed his dislike towards her and has also gone ahead to call the actress 'fake' and 'pretentious.'

article-image

Well, we stumbled upon a clip of the actress from one of her shows called 'Laal Ishq,' in which the actress is seen romancing a horse. In this video, Chahat can be seen asking her 'horse lover' about how does she look and in return, the horse is seen going closer to her, post which the actress replies saying, ''Jaanti hoon main ke is lehenge mein main bahut achi lagrahi hoon.'' While the horse seen in this video is not a real one and was actually someone who worse a costume of the animal, the story of this episode of the show revolved around how Chahat's toy horse Titu comes to life and asks her why is she not spending time with him anymore.

This clip of the show went ahead to be a subject of laughter and memes for Instagram users and they bombarded this clip with funny comments. One user went ahead to call this video the 'Indian version of Bojack Horseman,' whereas another user wrote, ''Ye sab mein kaam karne ke liye log kaise maan jaate hai.''

article-image

Another Instagram user commented, 'TV pe bhi fantasy p**n.' One more user wrote, 'Ghoda kum, Gadha jyda lag raha hai.'

For the uninformed, Chahat has been a part of various television shows like Humari Bahu Silk, Nath Jevar Ya Zanjeer, Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya and more.

