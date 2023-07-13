TV Actress Rajashree Thakur On Facing Casting Couch: 'People Are Lining Up To Take Advantage'

Actress Rajashree Thakur, who is best known for playing the lead role in the popular television show Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, recently opened up on battling casting couch. In one of her latest interviews, Rajashree also shared a few words of wisdom for budding actors.

Rajashree said that casting couch happens and one cannot deny it. Recalling her initial days in the industry, the actress told an entertainment portal, "Earlier, I was very interested in modelling. So, I did TV ads and press shoots. I came across a few such people who would try to trap you. Back then we were very young and could not figure out what the other person's intentions are, so these things really do exist. You can't deny it."

Read Also THIS Is What Mukesh Chhabra Has To Say About The Casting Couch In Bollywood... Read On To Find Out

She further said that a person's confidence and family can protect him or her from such things. Rajashree said that if "your roots are strong and you are alert enough, you can avoid all this."

"If you keep flowing and jump too soon without thinking... because you have to be very alert in this profession. Actually, for any profession nowadays. Because people are lining up to take advantage of you. There is so much competition that people are trying to tear each other down," she added.

Rajashree became a household name with her show 2005 Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. Before that, she worked at All India Radio as a Marathi news reader and did ads for companies.

She has also been a part of other shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Shaadi Mubarak and Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.