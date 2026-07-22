TV Actor Sehban Azim Injured During Police Lathi-Charge At CJP Protest In Delhi: 'My Hand Is Swollen, It Was Extremely Heartbreaking'

Sehban Azim Claims Injury During Delhi Student Protest | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Sehban Azim , known for shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah and Tujhse Hai Raabta, among others, participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday. The actor claimed he sustained injuries during police lathi-charge while trying to shield his two female friends from Mumbai from the police action.

Sehban Azim Claims Injury During Delhi Student Protest

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor said, "It was an extremely heartbreaking sight to witness. I went for the protest to support the students, and my two female friends from Mumbai had also come. I got hit while I was saving them from the lathi there. My hand has been swollen. They hit me a few times on my arm, legs and all."

'They Weren't Bothered Who They Were Hitting'

The actor further alleged that protesters were stopped before they could reach the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar. According to Sehban, the police had barricaded the area from all sides, trapping him and other demonstrators before resorting to a lathi-charge. He claimed that they were not allowed to enter the protest venue and alleged that the police "weren't even bothered who they were hitting, be it young kids, women, nobody."