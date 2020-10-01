TV actor Donal Bisht wants to be a part of films that will make history

Mumbai: Donal Bisht, popular for her roles in television shows like Kalash, Roop, Ek Deewana Tha among others, expresses her passion for acting, and the kind of projects she wants to be a part of in the future.

The pretty actress, who is currently shooting for a musical web series, The Socho Project, says, “I’ve always wanted to be an actor, even as a child. And at this point in my career, I want to do more challenging roles. Roles that challenge the actor in me. My fans have never seen me playing a popstar and so this project is special to me. Sasha Pink (the character Donal plays in The Socho Project) is one of a kind, and getting into the skin of the character was really interesting, considering that my personality isn’t a lot like the character’s.” Donal’s character as Sasha Pink in The Socho Project is apparently inspired by Madonna.

When asked what kind of roles she’d like to do in future, the actress says, “I want to be part of films that will make history! Films that are shown to film students to study and understand the beauty of cinema. These are the kind of projects I’d be proud to be involved in.”