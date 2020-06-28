From journalist to actor: 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actor Donal Bisht recounts her acting journey

Mumbai: While several actors spend months to years polishing their acting skills, Donal reveals that she has a different way of learning the craft. The 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actor recently revealed that she never has taken acting lessons.

“I remember when I was a journalist, I’d sit at my desk and daydream of becoming an actor. A person is always learning. I have not taken any acting course as I didn’t know that one needs to take acting courses. I just went on giving auditions. I feel like one can’t just learn acting through acting courses. If you have it in you to act, only then you can. And I also feel like experiencing is the best way to learn acting. I’ve realized that. And to polish my acting skills, I haven’t done courses; but I learnt through watching good, award-winning movies and by watching great actors at work. During the lockdown, I’ve invested a lot of time in watching almost 40 award-winning films which helped me understand my drawbacks, and improve as an actor.”

Donal has been seen in TV shows like Roop, Dil Toh Happy Hai, Ek Deewana Tha, and Kalash- Ek Vishwaas Ka. During the lockdown, she also featured in songs like Kahani 2020 and Hum Hongey Kaamyaab that were made to celebrate the spirit of Indians during the tough times.