TV Actor Anuj Thakur Dies At 33 After Suffering Seizure In Sleep; Mother Found Him Unresponsive

Television actor Anuj Thakur passed away on October 27 at the age of 33. The actor reportedly suffered a seizure while asleep and did not wake up the following morning. His death was confirmed by his close friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar through an emotional Instagram post a couple of days back.

Anuj, who had appeared in several television shows, including Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga, and Mahisagar, was reportedly looking forward to returning to television.

Rupesh Sonar Remembers Anuj Thakur in an Emotional Post

Rupesh Sonar took to Instagram to express his grief over losing someone he considered more than a friend. Recalling their friendship and the projects they had planned together, he shared how difficult it was to accept the actor's untimely passing.

In his post, Rupesh wrote, “Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace.”

Several members of the television industry also expressed their sadness in the comments section. Actor Vaqaur Shaikh, who had known Anuj since his early days, wrote, “Ohhh my God… that’s unbelievably… Very sad to hear this, I knew him since his initial days… Very sweet and nice guy… May his soul rest in peace.”

Yamini Malhotra, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, was equally shocked by the news. Reacting to Rupesh's post, she commented, “What are you saying? How’s that possible? He was a happy boy.”

Rupesh Sonar Shares Details About Anuj's Death

In a conversation with The Times of India, Rupesh revealed that he had known Anuj for nearly 17 years. The two first worked together on the television show Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in 2008 and went on to collaborate on several other projects.

Recalling the circumstances surrounding the actor's death, Rupesh said, “I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I met his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That’s when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode. Anuj was an early riser. He woke up at 4.30 am every day and followed his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn’t get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had died.”

He added, “I have known Anuj since 2008; we worked together on our first show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka. We did several shows together after that. It is very difficult to accept that he is no more. I met him just 10 days ago, and he was talking about making a comeback. His enthusiasm was the same as it had been in 2008. He always spoke respectfully to everyone and treated people with dignity. He was generous, cheerful, and helpful. He was a wonderful person and like a younger brother to me. I still cannot understand why he had to leave us so soon,” Rupesh added.