Tusshar Kapoor's Public & Private Facebook Accounts Hacked, Actor Shares Statement

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, on Monday (September 30), revealed that his Facebook accounts have been hacked. He said he, along with his team, is working to resolve the issue and is trying to get his accounts back.

On his official X account, Tusshar shared his official statement which read, "Hello everyone, everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts."

It further read, "We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support."

The actor is quite active on social media platforms. He often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life to keep his followers entertained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Maarrich in 2022 alongside Anita Hassanandani, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, and Seerat Kapoor, among others. He also collaborated with TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Dus June Ki Raat. The thriller web series released in August 2024.

Recently, Tusshar announced a new film with Shreyas Talpade titled Kapkapiii. The movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who is best known for films such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money. It has been written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

Kapkapiii is touted to be a laughter riot with a touch of spooky horror as the title suggests.