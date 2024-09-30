 Tusshar Kapoor's Public & Private Facebook Accounts Hacked, Actor Shares Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTusshar Kapoor's Public & Private Facebook Accounts Hacked, Actor Shares Statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Public & Private Facebook Accounts Hacked, Actor Shares Statement

Tusshar Kapoor said that both his private and public Facebook accounts have been hacked

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, on Monday (September 30), revealed that his Facebook accounts have been hacked. He said he, along with his team, is working to resolve the issue and is trying to get his accounts back.

On his official X account, Tusshar shared his official statement which read, "Hello everyone, everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts."

It further read, "We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support."

Read Also
Tusshar Kapoor Ditches Car, Travels In Local Train To Beat 'Ghastly' Mumbai Traffic (VIDEO)
article-image

The actor is quite active on social media platforms. He often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life to keep his followers entertained.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur
IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur
UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24; Visuals Surface
UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24; Visuals Surface
'Your Maid Is Abla Naari, Not Me': Ritu Rathee Shares Video Supporting Husband Gaurav Taneja, CONFIRMS Separation (Video)
'Your Maid Is Abla Naari, Not Me': Ritu Rathee Shares Video Supporting Husband Gaurav Taneja, CONFIRMS Separation (Video)
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Maarrich in 2022 alongside Anita Hassanandani, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, and Seerat Kapoor, among others. He also collaborated with TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Dus June Ki Raat. The thriller web series released in August 2024.

Recently, Tusshar announced a new film with Shreyas Talpade titled Kapkapiii. The movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who is best known for films such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money. It has been written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

Kapkapiii is touted to be a laughter riot with a touch of spooky horror as the title suggests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Your Maid Is Abla Naari, Not Me': Ritu Rathee Shares Video Supporting Husband Gaurav Taneja,...

'Your Maid Is Abla Naari, Not Me': Ritu Rathee Shares Video Supporting Husband Gaurav Taneja,...

Tusshar Kapoor's Public & Private Facebook Accounts Hacked, Actor Shares Statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Public & Private Facebook Accounts Hacked, Actor Shares Statement

Arrested B'deshi Porn Star Riya Barde Filed False Rape Case Against Ex-BF, Demanded Lakhs From...

Arrested B'deshi Porn Star Riya Barde Filed False Rape Case Against Ex-BF, Demanded Lakhs From...

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow CEO Fails To Appear Again Before Police; 3rd Summon Likely To...

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow CEO Fails To Appear Again Before Police; 3rd Summon Likely To...

'Hindustan & Pakistan Equal For Me': Diljit Dosanjh Gifts Shoes To Pakistani Fan, Says 'Borders Have...

'Hindustan & Pakistan Equal For Me': Diljit Dosanjh Gifts Shoes To Pakistani Fan, Says 'Borders Have...