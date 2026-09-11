‘Tumhare Baap Ka Nahi Khati’: Neena Gupta's Blunt Take On Body Shaming As She Recalls Pregnancy Speculation |

Veteran actress Neena Gupta opened up about dealing with intrusive questions about marriage and recalled facing body-shaming comments at the age of 60. She also shared an incident where a particular camera angle made people speculate that she was pregnant, and offered advice on how to respond to such remarks.

Neena Gupta on Body Shaming

Speaking to CNN-News18, Neena recalled, “I was wearing a saree earlier, and I adjusted it here like this, and it got a bit bulky around here, near my waist. People were like, ‘At my age, 60, am I pregnant?’”

Sharing how she believes one should respond to such speculation, the actress said, “So I advise people around me, tell them you’re pregnant if they body-shame you.”

Neena was also asked how she responds when people question her about personal matters, such as marriage. The actress gave a blunt response, saying, “Tumhare baap ka nahi khati. What’s your problem? Did you get married or not?”

In March 2026, Neena Gupta found herself at the centre of pregnancy speculation after photos of the actress at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception surfaced online. Some social media users mistook the way her saree fell around her waist for a baby bump and began speculating that she was pregnant at 66. Neena later dismissed the rumours, explaining that the thick material of her saree had created the illusion of a bump.

Neena Gupta In Chumbak

Neena Gupta plays Rajni Merchant in Chumbak, who is married to Kuku Merchant, played by Deven Bhojani. The major part of the story revolves around Rajni seeking divorce from Kuku and how things unfold after that. The 16-episode series Chumbak premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2026. Along with Neena and Deven, Chumbak stars Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.