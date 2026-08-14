'Beti Ki Umar Ki Ladki Ko Le Ke Ghum Raha Hai...': Sunita Ahuja Calls Govinda 'Sugar Daddy' Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Komal Rani Swarnkar - VIDEO

Sunita Ahuja Takes Dig At Govinda's Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Over Her Dressing Style- VIDEO | Instagram/X

Bollywood star Govinda has lately been spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is rumoured to be his girlfriend. Amid their frequent sightings, his wife Sunita Ahuja called out her husband for roaming around with a woman who is almost his daughter's age. Sunita also went a step further, calling Govinda his rumoured girlfriend Komal's "sugar daddy."

After Sunita was spotted by the paprazzi, she was asked about her husband being busy with co-star Komal while promoting his film, Roopa. To this, Sunita replied with a sarcastic answer, saying, "Picture banna bhi to chahiye." She added with a smirk, "Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad."

Sunita then stopped herself from saying anything further. However, Sunita went on to slam her husband Govinda for roaming around with such a young girl. She said, "Kya bolne ka...Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le le ke ghoom raha hai, sharam to aana chahiye thoda isko." She did not stop there and went on to make a remark about Govinda's co-star Komal.

Calling out Govinda's co-star Rani, Sunita added, "Wo bhi standard to hona chahiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai kapde to dhang ka pehno." She further added, "Hamlog ko dekho kitna style me chalte hain."

Well, this is not the first time Sunita has reacted to Govinda's alleged affairs. Previously, Sunita addressed the paparazzi and said, "Woh kahawat suna hai 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi'. Uska buddhi brasht hogaya hai."

In Netflix's Lock Upp 2, Sunita also opened up about her husband having "multiple affairs." Even though Govinda never directly addressed such claims, but the actor said to ANI, "I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent."

Govinda and newcomer Rani Swarnkar are set to share the screen in Roopa, which marks the veteran actor's comeback to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film is being presented as a heroine-oriented suspense drama, with Govinda revealing that it is aimed particularly at younger audiences and will also feature elements of comedy. Govinda is not only playing the lead but is also producing the film. Notably, a director has not yet been officially announced, with Govinda stating at the film's launch that the team was still looking for someone to helm the project.