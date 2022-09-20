Tulsi Kumar, Arjun Kanungo collaborate for a song - details inside

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo, with fans speculating about a collaboration between the two music artists expected on September 29.

This will be the first time ever that Tulsi and Arjun, both known for their individual and distinct styles, are collaborating for a track.

While Tulsi Kumar, among the most successful music artists of her generation, dropped an image in a shimmery outfit and sky-high heels three days ago, Kanungo was among those who responded to the post.

Earlier today, Arjun Kanungo, who is known for his soulful vocals and contemporary style, also posted an image in a crown and faux fur coat and fans couldn’t help but notice how Tulsi Kumar reacted to the post.

What intrigues us are the elegant and distinctive avatars and we can’t help but be excited about what this next project is all about. Going by the images Tulsi and Arjun have posted on social media, this collaboration definitely hints at something cool, avant-garde and next-level.