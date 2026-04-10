Tu Yaa Main Out On OTT: Everything To Know About Adarsh Gourav And Shanaya Kapoor's Survival Thriller Film

Tu Yaa Main |

Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller that brings together Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in a gripping, high-stakes narrative. The film was released theatrically on February 13, 2026, coinciding with the Valentine's Day weekend. The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics. Keep on reading to know more about the film and where you can watch it on an OTT platform.

Tu Yaa Main: OTT streaming details

The film is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Aaj movie ke liye sabse excited kon, tu yaa main? 🥰 #TuYaaMainOnNetflix." The film focuses on themes of class divide, influencer culture, and the contrast between curated online personas and desperate physical reality.

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What is Tu Yaa Main all about?

Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller featuring two social media influencers, a rich girl (Shanaya Kapoor) and a budding rapper (Adarsh Gourav), who develop romantic feelings for each other. While on a romantic escape in Goa, they find themselves confined within a deep, vacant swimming pool alongside a threatening crocodile. The movie depicts their frantic struggle for survival.

Cast and characters

The film features Adarsh Gourav as Maruti Kadam, Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah, Parul Gulati as Layla, Sanjay Appan as Jaggu, Ashok Kangude as Pintya, Kshitee Jog as Mrs. Kadam, Amrutha Srinivasan as Tara, Rajsi Kinjalaskar as Sonali Kadam, Rajat Kaul as Vikram, Aditi Jain as Bindiya, and Saurabh Abhyankar as Maruti's friend, among others.

The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and written by Abhishek Arun Bandekar. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Ltd.