Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Out On OTT: Where To Watch This Blockbuster Gujarati Film Online

The highly anticipated Gujarati film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati-language devotional drama film directed by Ankit Sakhiya and written by Krushansh Vaja, Vicky Poornima, and Ankit Sakhiya. Known for its engaging storyline, compelling performances, and cultural richness, the film has already created a buzz among Gujarati cinema fans.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate: OTT streaming details

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is now streaming on SonyLIV. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "From Madhav to Murlidhar, every name of Laalo sings devotion. 🙏 Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate streaming now in Gujarati and Hindi, only on Sony LIV."

Storyline

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati play centered around a troubled rickshaw driver stuck in a remote farmhouse, where he faces his history, remorse, and dependence. Following the insights from Lord Krishna's visions, he embarks on a path of spiritual redemption and healing.

Cast and characters

The film features Reeva Rachh as Tulsi, Shruhad Goswami as Laalo, Karan Joshi as Lalji Dhansukh Parmar, Mishty Kadecha as Khushi, Laalo & Tulsi's daughter, Anshu Joshi as Dhansukh Parmar, Lalji's father, Kinnal Nayak as Tulsi's mother, Parul Rajyaguru, and Jaydeep Timaniya as Rasik, among others. It is produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balvant Padariya under the banner of Manifest Films, R.D Brothers Movies, Soul Sutra, and Neem Tree Entertainment. Smmit Jay has composed the music of the film.