OTT Releases This Week: From Young Sherlock To Gandhi Talks, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | March 06, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Gandhi Talks is a silent film which is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The film revolves around an unemployed man who tries hard to survive. However, everything changes when his life collides with a rich businessman. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Subedaar is an action drama film that centres around a soldier who has devoted his entire life to serving the nation. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Boyfriend On Demand is a romantic comedy South Korean drama that narrates the story of a young woman named Seo Mi-rae who gets exhausted by the demands of her career and decides to find the love of her life. It is streaming on Netflix.
If you are a fictional detective Sherlock Holmes fan, then this series (Young Sherlock) is for you. It centres around a 19-year-old boy who decides to solve his first murder mystery that leads him to a global-level conspiracy. Young Sherlock is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Jab Khuli Kitaab is a drama that narrates the story of Gopal’s five-decade-long marriage, which is shaken when his wife reveals a secret she has kept hidden for years. What happens next is revealed in the film. It is streaming on ZEE5.
War Machine is a sci-fi movie centres around U.S. Army Ranger selection, where a tough team exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unexpected threat. It is streaming on Netflix.
