'Tu Saath Hai Toh Din Raat...': Alia Bhatt Enjoys Skiing With Ranbir Kapoor In Austria On 4th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Fun-Filled Glimpse

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Family Time On 4th Anniversary Trip | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their residence Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai, after dating for several years in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 14. To mark the special occasion, the couple jetted off to Austria with their 3-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actress also shared glimpses of their family vacation, penning a heartfelt note for Ranbir on their anniversary.

Alia Bhatt Shares Romantic Note For Ranbir Kapoor On 4th Anniversary

The actress shared a selfie with Ranbir, dedicating the song Maahi Ve from her 2014 film Highway to him, as the couple enjoyed some quality time away from their busy schedules. She also posted glimpses of their skiing trip in the snow-clad landscapes of Austria and a romantic dinner, along with a heartwarming photo of Ranbir spending time with their daughter Raha amid alpacas, giving fans a sweet peek into their family vacation that quickly went viral with anniversary wishes and heart emojis flooding the comments.

Alia captioned the post, "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. We made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short ..Tu saath hain toh din raat hain."

Check it out:

Work Front

On the work front, Ranbir has an exciting line-up of projects that include Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War. He also has Animal Park, which is the sequel of his hit film Animal.

Alia, on the other hand, will also star in Love And War. Next, she has the spy film Alpha with Sharvari.