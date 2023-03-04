Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Shraddha Kapoor says, 'I hope now people will start calling me Jhooti and not Arohi from Aashiqui 2'

Shraddha Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM). It will hit screens on March 8. The Free Press Journal met the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How did your sabbatical of three long years treat you?

I am excited, nervous, and a mix of both to be honest. I feel like it’s my debut all over again. I am keeping my fingers crossed and I hope people will like the film and my work too. I am also returning to rom-com space after Ok Jaanu (2017). I believe that they are the easiest to watch and the most difficult to make. Personally, I have been a rom-com buff since I was very young. I am a huge fan of films like Hum Tum (2004), Notting Hill (1999), Pretty Woman (1990), etc.

TJMM is your first film with Ranbir. How was it working with him?

When I saw Saawariya (2007), I thought he is a good actor, then Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and Wake Up Sid (2009) actually stamped that he is too good on the screen. He is a delight to work with. I feel it’s every actor’s dream to cast with him in a project.

How was it playing this particular character in TJMM?

It was very refreshing for me to play a role like that. I haven’t played something like this before. She is a modern girl, who is an extrovert and vocal about things. She plays on the forefront. I have a very different perception amongst the people. I hope they will start calling me Jhooti and not Arohi (laughs).

Luv Ranjan has worked with actors outside his camp for the first time. How was your experience with him?

Luv sir has an entirely different world altogether. His dialogues are a character in the film, which is why they tend to become famous and have a repeat value. He is very particular about dialogue deliveries, pauses etc. Earlier, my directors allowed me to improvise dialogues while shooting but Luv sir is extremely particular. And, he loves retakes.

Filmmakers are creating cop and spy universes at the moment. How about creating a romantic universe of Jordon (Rockstar {2011}) and Arohi (Aashiqui 2 {2013}) since their respective partners are dead?

Imagine… to get Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Suri to co-direct a musical! It is a great idea but Arohi is always Shirke now and I don’t think so if she would ever love again, so this isn’t happening for sure (laughs).

Aashiqui 2 completes a decade this year. How does it feel and how far has your life changed?

I still get so much love from people for Aashiqui 2. The whole impact of that film is very special. The best part is the freshness of it still exists. I feel, I am still the same person. Also, in TJMM, Luv had to take out a certain side of me.

Your father Shakti Kapoor has been very optimistic about the collections in the past and sporting with your current promotions. What other advice has he given you?

Since he is my father, he has seen my most stubborn side. He really managed to be patient with me. I even argue with him but understand his perspective later on. He even made a video on my song and he pulled the whole act in one go.