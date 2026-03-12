TRP Report Week 9: Naagin 7 Finally Enters Top 5 After Weeks, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Too Climbs Up The Charts

TRP Report Week 9 |

The T20 World Cup fever is over, and viewers have returned to their usual routine of watching Hindi TV shows. Week 9’s TRP report once again shows the strong dominance of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

The second spot among the highest TRP-rated Hindi TV shows continues to be held by Anupamaa. Tum Se Tum Tak has seen a significant rise in TRP lately. In Week 9, Sharad Kelkar’s show has secured the third spot on the TRP list, despite witnessing a slight fall in numbers compared to the previous week.

Udne Ki Aasha has been ranked No. 4 in Week 9. Surprisingly, Naagin 7 has seen a significant rise in TRP compared to the previous few weeks. The show had failed to enter the Top 5 for the past few weeks, but things have now changed for the Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul-led show. It has entered the Top 5 and ranks in the fifth position in Week 9.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also moved up significantly. The show, which was earlier at the ninth position, has now moved up to the sixth spot, holding this position steady for the past few weeks. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha, which were placed at the fourth and fifth positions over the last two weeks, have slipped down in Week 9. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan has dropped to the seventh position, while Vasudha has seen a sharp fall to the eighth spot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has continued to hold on to the ninth position. The tenth spot has now been taken by Laughter Chefs. Notably, Lakshmi Niwas had made its debut in the Top 10 last week.

TRP Report Week 8: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Udne Ki Aasha

5. Naagin 7

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

7. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

8. Vasudha

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

10. Laughter Chefs 3

As the TRP report was released, few users took to aa Reddit thread to discuss how YRKKH maker Rajan Shahi has decreased the duration of the show to increase allegedly increase the TRP of the show. A user took to aa Reddit thread with title "Rajan sacrificing Anupamaa for YRKKH?" explaining "They have decreased time duration of YRKKH to 17 minutes and increased Anupamaa's time duration, which has resulted in low average TRP of Anupamaa and higher average TRP for YRKKH (sic)."