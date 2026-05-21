TRP Report Week 19: Vasudha Continues To Lead While Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Retains Its Position; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sees Huge Jump

TRP Report Week 19 |

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has released Week 19’s TRP report for Hindi TV shows, and it seems that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has once again failed to reclaim the number one spot. Topping the chart list, Vasudha ranked No. 1 in Week 19’s TRP report. It was closely followed by Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, which continued to retain the second position.

Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 retained the third position, but a minor drop in ratings was witnessed in Week 19, as per Gossips TV’s report. It was followed by Tum Se Tum Tak in the fourth position. The top 5 chart list was rounded off by Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah witnessed a remarkable rise in TRP this week. The show climbed to the sixth spot even though its TRP remained constant. Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 ranked seventh this week. Laughter Chefs 3 saw a significant fall compared to last week. In Week 19, Laughter Chefs 3 dropped to the eighth position.

The ninth position was secured by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s spin-off show, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. The top 10 TRP chart list of Week 19 was rounded off by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after witnessing a major setback this week.

Talking about the buzz report, the list of the most popular Hindi TV actors and actresses witnessed some interesting changes, with Naagin 7 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continuing her dominance at the top spot. The actress managed to stay ahead of several leading television faces, especially amid the growing excitement surrounding the show’s grand finale. Parth Samthaan secured the second position this week and continued to enjoy massive fan support for his television comeback. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly grabbed the third spot yet again, proving her consistent popularity among audiences. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit ranked fourth on the list, followed by Namik Paul, who rounded off the Top 5 with his rising popularity among viewers.