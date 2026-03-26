TRP Report Week 11: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Spin-Off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain Makes Grand Debut While YRKKH & Anupmaa Slip Down

TRP Report Week 11 |

The weekly TRP report for Hindi television shows is out, and Week 11 has brought significant changes in rankings. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaching, some shows are holding their ground while others are making remarkable leaps, reshaping the TRP landscape.

In Week 11, the top position continues to be held by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The surprising highlight, however, is that the second position was taken by Smriti Irani’s show’s spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, with a strong opening rating of 1.9.

Anupamaa, on the other hand, saw a slight drop but remained in the top three, securing the No. 3 position in Week 11. The fourth spot was taken by Vasudha, followed by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan in fifth place.

Naagin 7 has seen a slight improvement in TRP ratings, ranking sixth in Week 11. It was followed by Tum Se Tum Tak in seventh place and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in eighth. Laughter Chefs has finally returned to the Top 10, securing the ninth position.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued to witness a decline in popularity, slipping further to the tenth position in Week 11. This wraps up the weekly TRP report for the week.

It is expected that spin-off show Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain will continue to gain popularity, but will it be able to surpass its original show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? We’ll have to wait another week to find out.

Week 11 TRP Report

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

3. Anupamaa

4. Vasudha

5. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

6. Naagin 7

7. Tum Se Tum Tak

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

9. Laughter Chefs

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai