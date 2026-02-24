'This Should Just End': Viewers React As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Receives Channel Notice Over TRP Drop Ahead Of IPL 2026

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Receives Channel Notice Over TRP Drop |

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a significant drop in TRP ratings over the past few weeks. The show, which originally premiered in 2009, has been running for over a decade. Amid its declining performance, it has reportedly received a notice from the channel.

According to a report by Gossips TV, the channel has issued a notice stating that it is "keen in seeing a significant spike in the numbers" ahead of IPL 2026. With the start of the cricket season, television shows are generally expected to witness a dip in TRPs. The notice reportedly asks the makers to rework the storyline and deliver stronger drama to help the show regain its position on the popularity charts.

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduced a six-year leap in its storyline. While there has been a slight rise in TRP ratings, the show has not managed to climb above the No. 9 position. Once consistently ranked among the Top 5 shows, it has seen a drastic decline in recent times.

Since the news of the notice surfaced, fans have been reacting on social media. Several users have suggested that the makers should end the show. While, the others are wondering about whether the makers will bring new leap or change in the storyline. One tweeted, "This should just end.. who the hell watches 15+ years long soap Opera." Another wrote, "End it anyway it's not a long running show. It's a new show every 2/3 years after the first season actually making sense." Another commented, "End the show."

End it anyway it's not a long running show. It's a new show every 2/3 years after the first season actually making sense — whatithink (@shikshya42) February 23, 2026

This should just end.. who the hell watches 15+ years long soap Opera — Abhijit Sharma (অভিজিৎ শৰ্মা) (@Abhijit_Sarma28) February 23, 2026

End the SHOW — Akki (@Aakash108) February 23, 2026

Jab toxicity dikhaoge toh yahi hoga end this #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai why always #AbhiraSharma have to suffer ,bs hogaya ab — lovely 🤍 (@lovelytemptati5) February 23, 2026

The new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai air every day on Star Plus at 9:30 pm IST. Viewers can also stream the latest episodes on Jio Hotstar, where the show is available for online viewing anytime after the TV telecast. YRKK stars Samridhii Shukla alongside Rohit Purohit in the lead roles.