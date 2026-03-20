TRP Report Week 10: Naagin 7 Suffers Massive Fall From No. 1 To No. 10; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Enters Top 5

TRP Report Week 10: |

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has released the TRP report for Week 10. While most of the top spots remained unchanged, there is one show that has seen a major rise in the TRP. And it is everyone’s favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Seeing a massive surge, it has moved up to the Top 5.

Talking about the top spots, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continued to remain in the No. 1 position. Anupamaa, on the other hand, maintained its grip and bagged the second spot. It was then followed by Tum Se Tum Tak in the third position in Week 10.

The real game-changer, however, is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The long-running sitcom has recorded a significant jump in viewership and jumped to the fourth spot, entering the Top 5. The sudden spike indicates that the ongoing track has struck a chord with audiences. The top 5 position was then rounded off by Vasudha.

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan secured the sixth spot. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a slight fall in TRP in Week 10, moving down to the seventh position. Udne Ki Aasha slipped further to the eighth position.

Jagadhatri has entered the Top 10 for the first time. It secured the ninth position in Week 10. The biggest shock was Naagin 7’s huge fall. The Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul-led show slipped down the charts and landed in the tenth position.

TRP Report Week 10: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

5. Vasudha

6. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Udne Ki Aasha

9. Jagadhatri

10. Naagin 7

Despite witnessing a fall in TRP, Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to be one of the most popular television actors. In Week 10, she ranked No. 2 among the most popular actors, as per Gossips TV. However, the top position was secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla, while Rohit Purohit ranked third.