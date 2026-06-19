Trouble In Paradise? Dhanush & Mrunal Thakur Reportedly End Relationship

Dhanush & Mrunal Thakur Reportedly End Relationship |

Earlier, reports had linked Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur with Tamil actor Dhanush, sparking speculation that the two were dating. However, fresh reports now suggest that the rumoured couple has allegedly called it quits. Following the buzz around their reported breakup, many have been wondering whether the split was mutual or if there were underlying issues between the two.

According to a report by Filmfare, Dhanush and Mrunal have allegedly "parted ways." The report claims that the duo decided to end their relationship, although the exact reason behind the reported breakup remains undisclosed. Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has officially reacted to the speculation so far.

Rumours about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's relationship first surfaced in August 2025 after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. Speculation intensified when Dhanush attended the screening of Mrunal's film Son of Sardaar 2, where the duo shared a warm interaction that quickly went viral on social media. Reports also claimed that Dhanush was present at Mrunal's birthday celebration, while videos and photos of the two together fuelled dating rumours further. However, neither of them ever confirmed being in a relationship. In fact, Mrunal later dismissed the speculation, stating that Dhanush was "just a good friend."

On the work front, Mrunal has carved a niche for herself across Hindi and South Indian cinema with films such as Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Jersey, Sita Ramam, Gumraah, Hi Nanna, The Family Star and Son of Sardaar 2. She first gained popularity on television with Kumkum Bhagya before making a successful transition to films.

Dhanush, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. The National Award-winning star is known for acclaimed films including Aadukalam, Raanjhanaa, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Asuran, Karnan, Thiruchitrambalam, Vaathi and Raayan. He has also appeared in international projects such as The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and The Gray Man.