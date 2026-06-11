Prettiest! Mrunal Thakur Looks Stunning In Cape-Style Ethnic Blue Look: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | June 11, 2026
Mrunal Thakur once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense in a stunning pastel blue ensemble that blended elegance with modern ethnic charm.
The actress embraced soothing pastel hues, proving that understated colours can make just as much of an impact as bold statement shades.
The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery throughout, lending a delicate and feminine touch to the overall look.
She paired the embroidered sleeveless top with flowy palazzo pants and a matching cape, creating a graceful silhouette with plenty of movement.
Mrunal kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, opting for oversized traditional earrings and a few elegant rings to complement the outfit.
With its detailed craftsmanship and modern structure, the ensemble struck the perfect balance between classic ethnic wear and contemporary fashion.
A glowing dewy base, rosy cheeks, soft eye makeup, and natural-toned lips enhanced her beauty, while her half-up, half-down hairstyle added a romantic finishing touch.
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