Triptii Dimri Buys ₹14 Crore House In Mumbai, Shares Neighbourhood With Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who amazed the audience with her wonderful performance in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, has brought herself a lavish abode in Mumbai’s Bandra, a suburb which is home to many Bollywood celebrities.

As per the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Triptii has bought herself a house worth Rs 14 crore. Her lavish new bungalow is located off Carter Road, an affluent neighbourhood where Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rekha reside. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both live in the same area.

Triptii's new house is said to be a ground-plus-two-story construction spanning 2,226 square feet. According to a report, Triptii paid a stamp duty of Rs 70 lakh and a registration cost of Rs 30,000. The transaction was registered on June 3.

Hailing from Garhwal, Uttarakhand, the actress has made a name for herself in the industry. She has worked in Bollywood films such as Sridevi’s Mom, and Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys. Triptii was recognised with Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu, and later she gave hits in Anvita Dutt’s Bulbbul and Qala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Rajkummar Rao in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Now, Triptii is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She also has Karan Johar’s Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk and Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.