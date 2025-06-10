 Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female Restroom: 'Security Thought I Was Man'
Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female Restroom: 'Security Thought I Was Man'

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, doctor and India's first transgender content creator, revealed she was once escorted out of a women's restroom at a hospital. "I didn’t want to make a scene, and I got out of there. It was a disturbing experience,” she said. She also shared avoiding water in college to escape such situations, which led to a UTI. "It’s unfortunate," she added.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju rose to fame with her acting debut in the 2023 series Made In Heaven Season 2. A doctor by profession, she is India's first transgender content creator who used social media to document her transition and raise awareness about gender issues. Recently, the actress shared a disturbing incident where she was escorted out of a women's restroom during her visit to the hospital post the gender affirmation surgery after a security guard mistakenly assumed she was male.

Speaking to Times Now, Trinetra said, "I was escorted out of a restroom in a hospital when I had gone to visit my endocrinologist. I was not looking female enough at that time, nor could I use the male restroom. I started using the female restroom, but I was escorted out by the security there because she thought I was a man. I couldn't say much or do anything. I didn’t want to make a scene, and I got out of there. It was a disturbing experience. You’re not even able to perform biological functions because of this fear."

article-image

Furthermore, Trinetra revealed that during her college days, she would often avoid drinking water out of fear that she might have to use the washroom and face harassment or discomfort. This eventually led to her developing a urinary tract infection (UTI).

"That's the kind of thing we go through. It is unfortunate that we live in such a society," she concluded.

Two years after making her acting debut in Made In Heaven Season 2, Trinetra made a powerful comeback on OTT with her new series Kankhajura, which premiered on May 30, 2025, on Sony LIV.

article-image

