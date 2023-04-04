 Travis Scott is all praise for ex-wife Kylie Jenner, calls her a 'beauty’ - what’s cooking?
Travis left a sweet comment on one of Kylie's Instagram posts, which has sent social media into a frenzy.

Updated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Travis Scott, the 31-year-old rapper and former partner of Kylie Jenner, has recently made headlines for all the right reasons. Despite the couple's breakup, Travis left a sweet comment on one of Kylie's Instagram posts, which has sent social media into a frenzy.

Kylie Jenner, who recently had a photoshoot for her new Kylash mascara line, posted behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram account on April 2.

Travis Scott couldn't resist commenting on the post, calling Kylie a "beauty." Fans were quick to react, with many wondering if the couple was back together.

Check out the post attached below:

Couple to reconcile again?

Kylie and Travis have had a rollercoaster relationship, with multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years.

They were last seen together near the end of 2022, before their most recent split. According to sources close to Kylie, the couple had planned to spend the holidays together before things went south.

Co-parenting their kids

Despite their ups and downs, the two remain friends and committed parents to their two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. Travis has been vocal about his love for his children and his desire to be a good father, and Kylie has praised him for his involvement in their children's lives.

While Travis and Kylie's relationship status remains uncertain, it's clear that the two have a deep respect and affection for each other.

Whether they're together or not, their commitment to co-parenting and supporting each other is a testament to their love for their children and their family.

