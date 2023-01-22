Kylie Jenner reveals FIRST pictures and name of her son with Travis Scott

Almost a year after announcing the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, American media personality Kylie Jenner recently posted the first photos of their baby boy Aire's face.

According to a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Kylie revealed the baby's name in an Instagram post and shared photos which featured the little one in a high chair.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2 but waited until February 6 to share news of his arrival with their followers.

The couple, who also has a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster, at the time, shared a photo of the newborn's hand on Instagram along with the birthdate and a blue love emoji.

A few days later, the celebrity couple revealed that they'd named their baby boy Wolf, reported E! News.

However, that name had a short shelf life as in a March 21 Instagram post, Kylie shared, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore." Kylie said, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

As per E! News, while Kylie and Travis continued to give fans a few glimpses into their life as a family of four, they kept many details about their son's identity private, concealing his face in pictures and not revealing his new name until now.

