Tracing Bollywood's Journey At The Olympics (Exclusive)

A still from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag |

Today marks the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, and instead of the traditional march into a stadium, around 10,500 athletes will be seen on over 90 boats on the Seine River over a

distance of six kilometers. What would be India’s medal tally this time and in which sports will we excel in is to be seen in the next few weeks. But this also gives us the opportunity to look back at Bollywood’s relationship with the Olympics.

A still from Saina |

The one most fresh in our memory ofcourse is Chandu Champion, about Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympics Gold medallist, with a stellar performance by Kartik Aryan. In 2018 we had Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. The movie was about the forgotten story of Tapan Das, responsible for India’s first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics. Das was the assistant manager of independent India’s first national hockey team.

A still from Mary Kom

But if we go by favourites, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) streaks ahead of the rest, in what would probably be Farhan Akhtar’s best ever role. Portraying the role of the ‘Flying Sikh’ of India, Milkha Singh, the movie traced Singh’s journey from childhood, including the impact that the Partition had on him, to go on to become an Olympian despite the myriad struggles he faced. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Akhtar’s stunning physical transformation for the role was seen most in the scene where he is seen working out while its raining.

Mary Kom (2014) starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed us the hardships that the boxing champion from Manipur had gone through and gone on to win at the 2012 Olympics, while Saina (2021), portrayed by Parineeti Chopra was about the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal. Interestingly, singer Shaan shall be performing during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which will feature an unreleased song of his from Chandu Champion.

Bollywood personalities tell us about their memorable Olympic moments

Siddhant Karnick (Actor - Animal, Made In Heaven)

The memorable Olympic moment of Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi sharing the gold medal in the high jump resonates deeply with a piece of wisdom I learnt during my adventure motorcycle ride through Zanskar Valley, Ladakh, riding and not racing through the treacherous passes and weather. Each of us helped the other to safely pass through waist deep water crossings and acute mountain sickness.

Siddhant Karnick |

True strength lies not just in victory but in unity and compassion. I’ve experienced that camaraderie, teamwork, and mutual support are vital as individual prowess. Instead of focusing solely on winning for themselves, Barshim and Tamberi chose to celebrate their shared journey and respect for each other. This choice not only exemplified great sportsmanship but also highlighted the idea that true greatness is found in lifting others up and sharing joy, rather than merely standing alone at the top. It also teaches us that the most meaningful victories are those shared with others, a sentiment that rings true both in sports and for all of us.

Pooja Bedi (Actor and wellness entrepreneur)

My favourite Olympic moment is one I have been regaled with, not witnessed. My fiancée’s father, Sohrab Contractor, a retired captain of the Indian Navy, was the first Indian to represent India for yachting in the 1972 Olympics.

Pooja Bedi |

The memories shared were so special because it gave us an insight of that era and it’s dynamics. He passed away three years ago, but his legend lives on.

Aishwarya Sushmita, (Model and actor - Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Bad Cop)

As a badminton player myself, I vividly remember the moment P.V. Sindhu clinched the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics. Watching her battle fiercely on the court, every shot was a testament to her grit and determination. When she stood on the podium, tears of pride and joy in her eyes, it felt like a personal victory for all of us especially for me who have known sports so close and faced the highs and lows of the sport. Her success was not just a medal for India but a beacon of hope and inspiration for every badminton player dreaming of Olympic glory.

Aishwarya Sushmita |

And while talking about Sindhu’s win, at this moment, I can’t help but dream of the opportunity to portray P.V. Sindhu in a biopic. Her incredible journey and achievements on the Olympic stage inspire me deeply, and I would be honoured to bring her story to life on screen.