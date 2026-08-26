Toxic FIRST Review: X User Calls Yash Starrer 'Complete Nightmare,' 'Heavy KGF Hangover' Despite Actor's Strong Screen Presence

Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally hit theatres on August 26 after several delays, marking 'Rocking Star' Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen after his 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. The film had already courted controversy over its portrayal of women in the trailer, which drew criticism from some users. Yash and Kiara Advani's bold chemistry and scenes in the song Tabaahi also sparked debate on social media.

While Yash has defended the film amid the criticism, the first reactions are now out from viewers who attended the early-morning shows, and they are far from encouraging.

Toxic First Review

An early review of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has sparked negative reactions online after a user who watched the film in theatres shared his verdict on X (formerly Twitter). Venky Reviews described Yash’s much-awaited film as a 'complete nightmare' and criticised several aspects of its execution.

In his first reaction, the user called the first half “very messy,” saying the film suffers from a “heavy KGF hangover” and a clumsy, tiring screenplay. The background music was another major disappointment for the user. However, he noted that the interval portion and a few scenes featuring Yash and Kiara stood out as relatively better moments.

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'Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turn Into Complete Disaster'

In a subsequent review, Venky Reviews described Toxic as “a fairy tale that turns into a complete nightmare for everyone”. While praising the film’s technical quality, he criticised its chaotic writing and exhausting execution. According to the review, the film lacks proper character introductions and a clear narrative flow, while the screenplay can become confusing.

"Yash’s screen presence and a few scenes along with a better executed climax are the very few positives. This one is hard to sit through. Not even a bad watch, this is a straight up disaster!" wrote the user on X.

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The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.