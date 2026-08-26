Toxic First Half Review: Yash Has S*x, Smokes, Drinks Alcohol, Does Some Action And FINALLY It's Interval

Toxic First Half Review | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic First Half Review

After getting delayed a couple of times, Yash starrer Toxic has finally hit the big screens. The Geetu Mohandas' directorial became the talk of the town for multiple reasons. The teasers, trailer and songs had grabbed everyone's attention, but they received a mixed response from the audience. Our reviewer is currently watching the movie in the theatre, and it is interval.

The first half of Toxic is too lengthy, and too many things are happening. There are a few action sequences, but none of them leave a strong mark or make you applaud what you are watching on screen. It offers nothing new and great.

You might just feel that the movie is going on without making you feel any emotion. The romantic scenes are just about sex; there are no edge-of-your-seat moments, and in emotional scenes, every actor is just shouting.

Yash looks and acts like exactly he was in the KGF franchise. But yes, his female fans are in for a treat.

When it comes to females leads, all of them (apart from Rukmini Vasanth) have been given a very good role, and Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani leave a mark.

The movie does get a bit better and interesting 10-15 mins before the interval. So, let's see how the movie turns out to be.