Toxic English Trailer: 'Better Than Hindi', 'Global Mayhem'; New Promo Of Yash Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Toxic English Trailer | YouTube

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie's teaser, songs, and trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and now, the makers have released the English trailer of Toxic.

So, Toxic is a film that has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, and it is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Yash took to social media to share the English trailer and wrote, "#TOXIC: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups English Trailer Out Now. Bookings open soon. #ToxicTheMovie In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026 (sic)."

Netizens React To Toxic English Trailer

The trailer of Toxic (Indian languages), which was released a few days ago, had received a mixed response from netizens. However, the audience feels that the English trailer is looking better.

A netizen tweeted, "Why #toxic english trailer looks better then hindi 😭😭😭 Same happened with #ramayana (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Toxic was shot directly in English, not dubbed and the trailer proves it was the right call. It truly feels like a global release. Excited to watch it in both English and Indian languages (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "English Version is looking Far more better than all the Indian Languages. It’s Fire. - The International level VISUALS have finally got its True Sound, INSANITY !!! - English Trailer is answer to all the TROLLS and CRITICS who underestimated Yash and His Vision, when he said he will take Indian cinema to global stage this is what he meant (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Toxic was shot directly in English, not dubbed and the trailer proves it was the right call. It truly feels like a global release. Excited to watch it in both English and Indian languages. pic.twitter.com/GnDwyQ5J52 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 19, 2026

So this scene of #KiaraAdvani sounds better in the English trailer of #ToxicTheMovie than the Hindi version 👀



The Hindi one sounds irritating to ears,as if Kiara was overacting.



Meanwhile,the English one looks perfect according to the situation with her expressions aligned… pic.twitter.com/zFgEilcU3j — Tod Cinematic (@TodCinematic) August 19, 2026

Watching the Toxic English trailer made me realise the massive difference between dubbing a movie and actually shooting it in that language.



The difference is absolutely worth the effort, and honestly, this feels like the right way to present a movie to a global audience.



Toxic… — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) August 19, 2026

Toxic English Trailer Review :



- English Version is looking Far more better than all the Indian Languages. It’s Fire.



- The International level VISUALS have finally got its True Sound, INSANITY !!!



- English Trailer is answer to all the TROLLS and CRITICS who underestimated… pic.twitter.com/ZD2VYqkVEH — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) August 19, 2026

Toxic Release Date

Toxic was slated to hit the big screens in March this year and clash at the box office with Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, the movie was postponed, and it was supposed to hit the big screens in June. But, it got delayed once again, and it will now finally release on August 26, 2026.

The movie is expected to take the box office by storm.