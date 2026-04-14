Top 10 Most Popular TV Actors Week 15: Rupali Ganguly & Smriti Irani See Sharp Fall In Rankings, Miss Top 5 Spot

Top 10 Most Popular TV Actors Week 15 |

The latest buzz rankings for Week 15 of 2026 are out, highlighting the Hindi television actors who generated the most attention and audience engagement. This week has seen several shifts in the rankings. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for Naagin 7, continues to dominate the chart, retaining the No. 1 spot with strong popularity.

The second position has been secured by Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, followed by Parth Samthaan of Seher Hone Ko Hai in third place. Another YRKKH lead, Rohit Purohit, continues his strong run, ranking fourth on the list.

Meanwhile, actors from Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have witnessed a noticeable dip in popularity, failing to secure spots in the Top 5 this week. Rupali Ganguly stands at sixth position, while Smriti Irani ranks seventh.

Namik Paul takes the sixth spot for Naagin 7, followed by Sharad Kelkar in eighth place for Tum Se Tum Tak. Sriti Jha ranks ninth, while Kanika Mann completes the Top 10 list at tenth position.

Both Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have seen noticeable fluctuations in buzz lately, largely due to major shifts in their storylines. In Anupamaa, the makers recently introduced a significant leap, with the story moving to Goa and focusing on a new phase in Anupama’s life, along with fresh characters and conflicts. Similarly, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has also undergone dramatic narrative changes, with heavier emotional twists and darker plotlines, which have received mixed reactions from viewers.

Talking about the shows that have generated the most buzz in Week 15, Colors TV’s Seher Hone Ko Hai is leading the chart. It is followed by Naagin 7 in the second spot and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in third place, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has slipped to the fourth position. Tu Juliet Jatt Di ranks fifth, followed by Tum Se Tum Tak at sixth. Anupamaa stands at seventh, with Laughter Chefs taking the eighth spot. Mannat ranks ninth, and Tum Dena Saath Mera completes the Top 10 list at tenth position.