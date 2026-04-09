TRP Report Week 13: Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan Secures 2nd Spot By Beating Anupamaa; Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain Drops To 6th Place

TRP Report Week 13 |

Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) has released the Week 13 TRP report of Hindi TV shows. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to top the rankings and holds the number one position. However, Anupamaa has continued to witness a significant fall in TRP. Several shows this week have seen a notable rise in popularity.

One of them is Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, which has climbed to the second position in Week 13. Tum Se Tum Tak followed in third place. Vasudha, which was in sixth position last week, saw a significant jump and rose to the fourth spot.

Seeing yet another decline, Anupamaa has slipped to the fifth spot in Week 13. KSBKBT 2’s spin-off show, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, started with a strong TRP. However, as the show progressed, it began to witness a slight decline in TRP. In Week 13, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain dropped further to the sixth position.

It was followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in seventh place, maintaining its TRP. Udne Ki Aasha ranked number 8 in Week 13. This was followed by Naagin 7 in ninth position, with Laughter Chefs completing the top 10 list.

Week 13 TRP Report:

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Vasudha

5. Anupamaa

6. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Udne Ki Aasha

9. Naagin 7

10. Laughter Chefs

Talking about the weekly buzz report of Hindi TV actors, Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the most talked-about Hindi TV actress of Week 14. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla holds the second position. This is followed by Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan in third place. Rohit Purohit slipped to the fourth position, followed by Namik Paul in fifth place and Rupali Ganguly in sixth. KSBKBT 2 actress Smriti Irani saw a significant decline in her popularity, slipping to the seventh spot. Sharad Kelkar retained the number 8 spot, followed by Ayesha Singh in ninth position and Vikram Singh Chauhan in tenth.