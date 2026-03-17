Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 11: Naagin 7's Priyanka Choudhary Misses No. 1 Again; Do Dil Ek Duniya Makes Grand Entry

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 11 |

The latest Hindi television popularity chart has been released, bringing some shifts in rankings. Naagin 7 lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary once again missed reclaiming the No. 1 spot. This week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla continued to top the chart.

Although Priyanka couldn’t reach the top, she saw a slight rise in Week 11, moving up to the second position from third in Week 10. YRKKH’s Rohit Purohit also climbed, securing the third spot.

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan made a notable jump into the Top 5, claiming fourth place. Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly experienced a significant drop, falling to fifth after being second last week.

The chart was followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star Smriti Irani at sixth, and Naagin 7’s Namik Paul at seventh. Meanwhile, Do Dil Ek Duniya actor Vikram Singh Chauhan made his debut in the Top 10.

Rounding out the list, Tum Se Tum Tak actor Sharad Kelkar claimed the ninth spot, followed by Rachi Sharma of Do Dil Ek Duniya at tenth.

Do Dil Ek Duniya is a newly launched daily soap, released on March 9, 2026, that has quickly gained popularity for its fresh and emotionally engaging storyline. The show revolves around two individuals from contrasting worlds whose lives unexpectedly intertwine, leading to love, conflict, and self-discovery. The show airs Monday to Friday on Colors TV at 9 pm.

As per Gossips TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerged as the most popular Hindi TV show of Week 11, 2026, generating the highest buzz among viewers. Close behind was Naagin 7, followed by Seher Hone Ko Hai, which continues to maintain a strong grip on the audience. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 then secured fourth spot while Anupamaa rounded off the Top 5 list, proving its consistent popularity despite tough competition.