 'Toot Ke Roye Hain': Dhurandhar Star R. Madhavan Reveals Emotional Impact Of 26/11 Scene On Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh & Others
Entertainment

'Toot Ke Roye Hain': Dhurandhar Star R. Madhavan Reveals Emotional Impact Of 26/11 Scene On Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh & Others

R. Madhavan shared how filming Dhurandhar brought intense emotions, especially during a powerful scene depicting the celebration of the 26/11 attacks. He recalled that after filming the scene, all the actors, including Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, and Akshaye Khanna, were visibly moved and broke down in tears.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
R. Madhavan Reveals Emotional Impact Of 26/11 Scene |

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan recently shared how filming Dhurandhar brought back the emotions of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. He explained that the film felt particularly special, as it moved all the actors to tears during a powerful scene where they portrayed celebrations following the attack. Madhavan recalled how everyone was visibly emotional after filming that particular moment.

In an interview with Sonia Senoy, Madhavan recalled, "When the actors were performing this scene, where they are actually celebrating the attack in Bombay because they are Indian actors portraying Pakistani characters, wo jo scene khatam hone ke baad roye hain na sab, toot ke roye hain." Madhavan recalled how the actors broke down into tears after that particular scene.

Madhavan claimed that the moment changed his perception for the films. He realised what is the power of a good content.

In that particular scene, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, and Akshaye Khanna were seen portraying the Pakistani characters, celebrating the 26/11 attack in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

As per Indian Express report, Dhurandhar has made the total box office collection of Rs. 1354.84 crore so far. In Week 1, the movie made the collection of Rs. 224.25 crore. In Week 2, it grossed Rs. 70.15 crore, followed by Rs. 23.35 crore in Week 3 and Rs. 6.6 crore in Week 4.

article-image

Dhurandhar is an upcoming Bollywood thriller set to release in 2025, inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film stars Ranveer singh in the lead role. Besides Ranveer, the film casts Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor in key roles. Known for its intense narrative, the movie has garnered attention for its powerful performances. After its theatrical release, Dhurandhar was released on Netflix. The movie is now available to stream on Netflix, with a subscription plan.

