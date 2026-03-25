'Too Much Negative Publicity...': Danish Pandor Recalls Seeing Only 40-50 People In Theatre After Dhurandhar Paid Previews Were Cancelled

Was Heartbroken After Cancelled Shows: Dhurandhar Actor Danish Pandor | Photo Via Instagram

Danish Pandor, who played Uzair Baloch, the cousin of Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna), in Dhurandhar, recently opened up about a disappointing moment despite the film's box-office success. He recalled that the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled a day before its March 19 release, were cancelled at the last minute due to technical issues that delayed the delivery of the final content to theatres. The sudden cancellation left several audience members upset, turning what was meant to be a thrilling experience into a disappointment.

'There Was Too Much Negative Publicity Around It'

Talking about it, Danish said he was 'completely heartbroken.' He added, "It's all about the audience. I remember the film released on Friday after the screening got cancelled on Thursday. I was completely heartbroken. I couldn’t understand what was happening. I kept thinking, 'It is such a great film, why is this happening?' And on top of that, there was too much negative publicity around it."

Further, Danish stated that when Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally released on Friday, he attended the 2:30 pm show and was shocked to see barely 40–50 people in the theatre. He recalled wondering how such a well-made film had attracted so few viewers.

'No Matter How Much Negativity Surrounds A Film...'

However, things turned around from 8 pm onwards as reviews began pouring in, and suddenly people started watching the film and talking about it on social media. Danish said the film picked up so well after that there was no looking back. He added that no matter how much negativity surrounds a film, when audiences decide to show their love, nobody can stop it.

According to him, that's what matters most, and Dhurandhar stands as a testament to the love people have shown for the film, its characters, and every department involved.