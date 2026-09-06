'Too Bad If Someone...': Masaba Gupta Takes Indirect Dig At Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu's 'Manly' Remark

Masaba Gupta Takes Indirect Dig At Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu's 'Manly' Remark |

Neena Gupta's daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta seemingly took an indirect dig at Mrunal Thakur in her latest social media post. Masaba re-shared a post featuring Elle India Digital Cover Star Bipasha Basu and hailed the actress as the "last of the OGs." Her post appeared to reference Mrunal's earlier comments about Bipasha's muscular physique.

Masaba wrote, "I am very happy to see Bipasha on a cover. You see, she is the last of the OGs." She further praised the actress, adding, "There won't be another Bipasha because everything is a cookie cutter template today." Masaba also appeared to compare Bipasha with other actresses, calling them "boring and dull" in comparison and claiming that the current generation "does not inspire one bit of confidence."

However, it was Masaba's next remark that caught the internet's attention. Seemingly referring to Mrunal's old statement about Bipasha's muscular physique, Masaba wrote, "And @bipashabasu- I love your athletic build. I love the muscle- and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set." She then added, "Too bad if someone doesn't see that as feminine."

Although Masaba did not mention Mrunal by name, social media users were quick to interpret the remark as a dig at the actress. One user wrote, "Ohh Masaba just shaded Mrunal Thakur." Another commented, "Masabaaa cooked."

Ohh Masaba just shaded Mrunal Thakur🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣…. pic.twitter.com/2Yd8oGGOOB — ash 💅 (@ashilikeit) September 6, 2026

Masabaaa cooked — BewareOfKSGIAN2.0 (Shriya) (@Sgksg3) September 6, 2026

Earlier in her TV days, Mrunal Thakur was seen in a throwback interview with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja, where the two were discussing fitness and the kind of physique one might prefer in a partner. During the conversation, Mrunal referred to Bipasha Basu and said, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.” The old clip resurfaced online in 2025 and drew criticism, with many users calling her remarks body-shaming.

Mrunal later apologised for the remark, saying she was 19 at the time and did not understand the impact of her words. She clarified that her intention was never to body-shame anyone and admitted that she wished she had chosen her words differently.