'I Don't Recognise Myself': Masaba Gupta On Her Recent Physical Transformation Before & After Pregnancy |

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta is winning hearts online after opening up about her powerful fitness transformation and post-pregnancy journey. The designer recently shared a candid post on Instagram reflecting on how drastically she has changed mentally and physically over the past few years, admitting that she “doesn’t recognise” her older self anymore.

Masaba revealed that her transformation has been a gradual six-year journey that included losing 15 kilos, navigating pregnancy and embracing motherhood after welcoming her daughter in 2024. Calling fitness one of the greatest investments in oneself, she spoke about the importance of evolving and surprising yourself rather than remaining stuck in the same version of life forever.

In her emotional note, Masaba wrote, “Transformations • I don’t recognise myself from 2020 or even from when I was pregnant… Mentally and physically… And that’s great news — aren’t you tired of being the same person? Shed some skin, surprise yourself. 6 years, 15kgs and 1 baby later, I’ll tell you — being fit is the greatest gift you give yourself. Slow and steady. The only way I know.”

The post featured a series of deeply personal photographs documenting different phases of her journey. One throwback image showed Masaba from before 2020, while another showcased her toned bikini look after her fitness transformation. She also included a heartfelt pregnancy photo flaunting her baby bump, followed by a recent mirror selfie in a sleek black figure-hugging dress that highlighted her fitter silhouette and confident glow.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section praising her honesty and discipline, with many calling her journey inspiring for women navigating body changes after pregnancy. Several users also appreciated how she focused not just on weight loss, but on mental growth and self-evolution over the years.

Masaba Gupta welcomed her first child, daughter Matara, with husband Satyadeep Misra on October 11, 2024. Since then, the designer has often shared glimpses of motherhood while balancing work, wellness, and her personal fitness goals.