TOMORROW X TOGETHER announce 4th EP ‘Minisode 2: Thursday's Child’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are set to return on May 9 with their 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Dream Chapter’ series unraveled a tale of growth, following a boy’s journey as he encounters others who bear resemblance to himself. Their first pitstop episode, minisode1 : Blue Hour, expressed the Gen Z sentiment to present-time experiences.

In 2021, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continued the boy’s tale through the ‘Chaos Chapter’ series. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE depicted a world in which dreams have been swept away, leaving the protagonist feeling as though he were frozen and insignificant. In The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, the boy made the resolution to FIGHT against the world or to ESCAPE together with ‘you.’

Through the ‘Chaos Chapter’ series, TOMORROW X TOGETHER rose to #1 on Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks” and were listed on seven different Year-End charts by Billboard, including Billboard 200 as the only male K-pop act to do so other than BTS. TOMORROW X TOGETHER also marked their name as the only Korean artist featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums Of 2021” and NME’s “The 50 Best Albums Of 2021” List.

Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys now continue their story with minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The newly released promotion scheduler identifies three different concept photos to be revealed: ‘MESS’ on April 23, ‘END’ on April 25, and ‘HATE’ on April 27 local time. The EP’s tracklist will be unveiled on May 1, while the album preview is set to drop the day after on May 2. The official music video teasers will drop from May 6 to 8.

Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is now available for pre-order. More information can be found on Weverse.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 03:39 PM IST