 Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date- Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date- Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date- Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The animated adventure series is based on the video game of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an animated series based on the video game with the same name. It is set to premiere on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The upcoming series will premiere on October 10, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Her legend begins. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a new animated series. Set after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy video games, is coming to Netflix on October 10. #GeekedWeek."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis
'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis

The series centres around a warrior named Laura Croft, who embarks on an adventure journey, leaving her friends behind. However, when she discovers that a Chinese artifact has been stolen from Croft Manor, she must return home to retrieve it.

What unfolds when Laura encounters her enemy during her journey? Will she manage to overcome obstacles and locate the Chinese artifact? The answers to these questions are revealed in the series.

Read Also
Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

The series features the voices of actors including Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, Allen Maldonado as Zip, Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava, Zoe Boyle and Richard Armitage, among others. The series is based on the video game of the same name.

It is developed by Tasha Huo under the banner of Crystal Dynamics, Legendary Television, Tractor Pants and DJ2 Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date- Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch...

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date- Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch...

Teacup OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Teacup OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Jr NTR On Removing Daavudi Song With Janhvi Kapoor From Devara: 'Did Not Want To Adulterate'

Jr NTR On Removing Daavudi Song With Janhvi Kapoor From Devara: 'Did Not Want To Adulterate'

Sayani Gupta Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Sayani Gupta Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Mithun Chakraborty Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'Nothing Was Handed On Platter, I Struggled A...

Mithun Chakraborty Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'Nothing Was Handed On Platter, I Struggled A...