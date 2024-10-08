Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date- Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch...

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an animated series based on the video game with the same name. It is set to premiere on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The upcoming series will premiere on October 10, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Her legend begins. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a new animated series. Set after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy video games, is coming to Netflix on October 10. #GeekedWeek."

Her legend begins.



Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a new animated series. Set after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy video games, is coming to Netflix on October 10. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/wMsop6Xe6H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 20, 2024

Plot

The series centres around a warrior named Laura Croft, who embarks on an adventure journey, leaving her friends behind. However, when she discovers that a Chinese artifact has been stolen from Croft Manor, she must return home to retrieve it.

What unfolds when Laura encounters her enemy during her journey? Will she manage to overcome obstacles and locate the Chinese artifact? The answers to these questions are revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

The series features the voices of actors including Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, Allen Maldonado as Zip, Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava, Zoe Boyle and Richard Armitage, among others. The series is based on the video game of the same name.

It is developed by Tasha Huo under the banner of Crystal Dynamics, Legendary Television, Tractor Pants and DJ2 Entertainment.