'Today World Feels Quieter': Maniesh Paul Says Goodbye To Mother Urmil Paul In Emotional Note; Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy Offer Condolences

Maniesh Paul Says Goodbye To Mother Urmil Paul In Emotional Note; Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy Offer Condolences |

The person who has made millions smile was left speechless by an irreplaceable loss. Television star Maniesh Paul bid an emotional farewell to his mother, Urmil Paul. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote, "Today, the world feels quieter." He went on to reveal that he said goodbye to his mother on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2026.

Maniesh added, "This morning, I said goodbye to my mother—my first home, my greatest comfort, and the strongest woman I’ve ever known." The TV host said that no words could truly describe what his mother meant to him or the emptiness her passing has left behind. He shared that all he now carries with him is the "love, strength, and kindness" she instilled in him.

Maniesh wrote, "No words can truly capture what you’ve meant to me or the emptiness you’ve left behind. But I carry your love, your strength, your kindness, and every lesson you gave me. They will stay with me for the rest of my life."

The television star concluded his emotional tribute by praying for his mother's peace. He ended his note by writing, "I hope you’re at peace now. Thank you for loving me the way only a mother can. Until we meet again. Love you forever and ever."

Soon after Maniesh shared the post, several celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of love and condolences. Varun Dhawan dropped a red heart emoji, while Mouni Roy wrote, "Im so so sorry." Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav offered folded hands emojis, and Rohit Saraf also reacted with a red heart.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Deepest condolences mere bhai. She will always be your gaurdian angel." Kiku Sharda also expressed his grief, commenting, "Deepest condolences brother. Om Shanti."

Shweta Tiwari penned a heartfelt message for Maniesh and his family, writing, "Oh my God, Manish… My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. May you find strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time. Sending you love and prayers."

Others, including Karan Wahi, Yuvika Chaudhary, Gauahar Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Malaika Arora, Soundarya Sharma, Esha Gupta, Arti Singh, and many more, also extended their deepest condolences.