'Meri Mummy Ne Ek Baat Kahi Thi...': When Maniesh Paul Recalled His Mother's Priceless Life Lesson- VIDEO |

Television actor and host Maniesh Paul has suffered a personal loss after his mother, Urmil Paul, reportedly passed away at the age of 77 in Delhi. Amid the heartbreaking news, an old video of the actor has resurfaced on social media, in which he recalls one of the most valuable life lessons his mother taught him during his appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast.

During the conversation, Maniesh was asked how he manages to remain calm and handle criticism despite being one of the entertainment industry's most popular hosts. Responding to how he deals with people who "insult" him, the actor shared the advice his mother had given him. He said, "Show to kharab nahi karta... Meri na mummy ne ek baat kahi thi ki jo suraj ki chamak hoti hai na usko koi rok nahi sakta."

Explaining her philosophy further, Maniesh added, "Badal aate hain, thodi der ke liye aate hain. That's it. Wo suraj ki roshni ko khatam kar hi nahi sakte." He said his mother always reminded him that just as the sun continues to shine despite clouds, one should never let criticism or obstacles dim their light.

Recalling another lesson from his mother, Maniesh said, "Suraj roz subah chamakta hai, shaam hote hi dhal jata hai. Wo ek pattern hai." He revealed that she would always tell him, "Tu apna shine kar." The actor added that he never worries about whether he is seated in the first row, second row, third row, or even outside the stadium. Instead, he believes in giving his best with complete honesty and letting his work speak for itself.

Urmil Paul, who reportedly passed away in Delhi on Wednesday, was 77 years old. While the family has not disclosed the exact cause of her death, reports suggest that she had been battling a prolonged illness in recent months. The heartbreaking news was confirmed through an official statement issued by Maniesh Paul's team, which requested everyone to pray for the departed soul. Maniesh is yet to publicly react to his mother's demise.