Maniesh Paul's Mother Urmil Paul Passes Away At 77 In Delhi; Television Actor & Host Yet To React

Maniesh Paul's Mother Urmil Paul Passes Away At 76 |

Television actor and host Maniesh Paul has suffered a personal loss as his mother, Urmil Paul, passed away in Delhi at the age of 77. While the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed, the news has left fans and members of the entertainment industry saddened. Maniesh has not yet reacted to the heartbreaking loss on social media or shared an official statement regarding his mother's demise.

Maniesh Paul's Last Instagram Post With Mother Urmil Paul

Maniesh Paul's last social media post featuring his mother, Urmil Paul, was shared on the occasion of Mother's Day. The post included a heartfelt photo with his mother, followed by pictures of his wife, Sanyukta Paul, with their children. Sharing the post, Maniesh had written, "Meri maa. Aur mere bachchon ki maa. Happy Mother’s Day And thank you for EVERYTHING."

Maniesh Paul has often spoken about the special bond he shared with his mother. During an episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2020, the actor-host turned emotional after receiving a surprise video message from her, admitting that being away from her during the COVID-19 lockdown had been one of the most difficult phases of his life.

"This is indeed an extremely overwhelming moment for me. Sadly, due to the lockdown, I wasn’t able to visit my mother for almost 8 months and I miss her terribly. Words always fall short when I have to speak about her. She means the world to me. All my achievements in life, I owe it to my mother," Maniesh had said.

Recalling his childhood, he had added, "I was rather naughty and mischievous as a kid and she has always handled me with such love and care. I hope these critical times pass by soon so I can finally go and meet my mother. I love her eternally. This message was indeed very sweet."

During the show, Maniesh fondly recalled how, as a child, he idolised Amitabh Bachchan and would dress up like him. He shared that his mother would lovingly write "Mard" on his shirt with a sketch pen, just like Amitabh's iconic look in the film, before letting him step out of the house. He also revealed that she proudly encouraged his singing and would proudly tell everyone about his talent.