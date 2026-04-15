Toaster X Review: Netizens Praise Rajkummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy, Say 'Pure Madness Packed With Suspense'

Toaster X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s new film Toaster was released on Netflix on Wednesday (April 15). The story centres on a miserly man, Ramakant (Rao), who becomes obsessively determined to get back a Rs 5,000 toaster he gifted at a wedding after the couple calls off their marriage, only to find himself entangled in a murder case that leads to a series of hilarious mishaps.

Toaster X Review

Soon after watching Toaster on Netflix, netizens couldn’t stop praising the dark comedy and took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Rajkummar and Sanya for their performances. Many also highlighted Abhishek's acting, saying he delivered a standout performance that added to the film’s quirky and engaging narrative.

An X user wrote, "Chaos, comedy & one toaster that changes EVERYTHING! #Toaster is not just a movie... it's pure madness packed with suspense, drama & unexpected twists..One small appliance. One BIG disaster. Are you ready for this wild ride?" Another said, "Toaster is funny, engaging, no bakwaas. Solid performances + neat direction. Done right."

A third user wrote, "Absolutely loved watching Abhishek Banerjee in Toaster! As always, he perfectly adds the fun element to the movie with his performance."

Another wrote, "Rajkummar Rao ka new movie Toaster on Netflix is a good one time watch,makes you laugh here and there." "Big shoutout to Patralekhaa for Toaster. So fresh, so fun. Need more films like this," read another tweet.

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Toaster, directed by Vivek Daschaudary, is produced by Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and Tarun Bali under KAMPA Films. It also marks Patralekha’s debut as a film producer. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Seema Pahwa, Farah Khan, and Upendra Limaye, among others.