Toaster OTT Release Date Revealed: When & Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy Film

Toaster |

Toaster is an upcoming dark comedy film directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film's release date was announced a year after its trailer was released. According to the makers of the film, it will release directly on OTT in April. Keep on reading to know more about the film release, storyline, and more.

Toaster: OTT streaming details

Toaster is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 15, 2026. The streaming giant shared the announcement for the release of the film on Instagram and captioned, "Monologue sunn liya na? 🥰 Zabar-toast comedy hone wali hai 🍞✨ Watch Toaster, out 15 April, only on Netflix." Actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa are also set to debut as producers with the upcoming film Toaster under the banner of Kampa Film.

What is Toaster all about?

Toaster is a dark comedy film that revolves around a very stingy man named Ramakant, who decides to gift an expensive, 5,000-rupee toaster to a couple at their wedding. Things change when the very next day, the wedding is called off, and the couple decides to part ways. What happens when Ramakant becomes crazy and asks for his expensive toaster back from the couple's family?

Cast and characters

The film features Rajkummar Rao as Ramakant, Archana Puran Singh, Sanya Malhotra, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi, Vinod Rawat, Karmveer Choudhary as Guruji, Seema Pahwa, and Dev Raaz, among others. The film is written by Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukherjee. Manish Pradhan has edited the film, and Aman Pant has composed the music of the film.

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Toaster FAQs:

When will Toaster release?

The film is set to be released on April 15.

Will the film release in theatres?

No, Toaster will directly premiere on Netflix, the streaming giant.

What is Toaster all about?

The film narrates the story of a miserly man who gives an expensive toaster to a couple as a wedding gift. However, he demands his toaster back when the couple calls off the wedding.