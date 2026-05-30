 'To All Clout & Hungry Social Media Pages...': Esha Gupta Lashes Out At Rumours Surrounding Premanand Maharaj's Health
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'To All Clout & Hungry Social Media Pages...': Esha Gupta Lashes Out At Rumours Surrounding Premanand Maharaj's Health

Esha Gupta addressed growing speculation about Premanand Maharaj’s health on Instagram on May 30. The actress asked devotees to focus on positive prayers rather than negativity surrounding the spiritual leader.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
'To All Clout & Hungry Social Media Pages...': Esha Gupta Lashes Out At Rumours Surrounding Premanand Maharaj's Health
Esha Gupta calls out social media over Premanand Maharaj health rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Esha Gupta has reacted strongly to the growing speculation surrounding the health of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The actress took to social media to call out social media for spreading unverified claims about Maharaj Ji’s condition, urging devotees to focus on prayers rather than rumours.

Esha Gupta Calls Out Social Media Over Premanand Maharaj Health Rumours

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, May 30, Esha wrote, "Radhe Radhe. To all clout and view hungry social media pages, stop interpreting and writing anything about Premanand Ji! He is in ekant right now at Yamuna Ji!! If you truly believe in him, just do so and pray..Please stop with the negativity. Radhe Radhe."

Check it out:

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Photo Via Instagram story/@egupta

Premanand Maharaj's Message Sparks Concern Among Fans

Her statement comes at a time when concerns about Premanand Maharaj's health have been circulating widely online. The spiritual leader, who enjoys a massive following that includes several celebrities and public figures, has been battling kidney disease for a long time. Recently, his devotees were left emotional after a video message from him surfaced on social media.

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'Hum Milen Na Milen...'

In the video, Maharaj Ji sought to reassure his followers and asked them not to worry about him. Addressing devotees, he said, “Bilkul chinta na karein. Hum milen na milen, hum bolen na bolen, lekin hum aap sabko bahut pyaar karte hain.” His heartfelt words quickly went viral, prompting an outpouring of prayers and support from followers across the country.

The actress’ message has resonated with many devotees, who echoed her appeal and called for respect, positivity, and prayers for Premanand Maharaj during this period.

Work Front

Esha has Dhamaal 4 in her pipeline. The cast also features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand.

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