’Tis the time to glam up: Lakmé Fashion Week 2021 to start from March 16

The much-awaited Lakmé Fashion Week (LWF) is here with the same grandeur. Celebrating designs and beauty, the six-day fashion extravaganza is scheduled to open on March 16 and will culminate on March 21 with the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. Celebrated designer Anamika Khanna is set to present her latest collection, ‘Timeless the world’, on the opening day of the LFW. Organised jointly by Lakmé & Rise Worldwide in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India, FDCI, LFW will comprise the best of curation and designers from Delhi, Mumbai and across India.

The event will also feature the prestigious talent discovery programme GenNext for designers as well as promote modelling talent through FDCI’s #GetNoticed Model Hunt besides other innovations.

Among the list of designers who will showcase their couture at the six-day event, the first two finalists are Labels Rahul Dasgupta by Rahul Gupta and Raffughar by Wajahat Rather, who have been chosen through a virtual jury

selection process.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, “Our association with the Indian fashion industry runs deep as Lakmé has been a key driver of its growth for the past 20 years. We look forward to this partnership opening up new avenues of growth for all stakeholders. We continue to remain true to the pillars of the Lakmé Fashion week which are discoverability, sustainability and talkability as we present the best in Indian fashion and beauty this season to a global audience.”

“The Fashion Design Council of India for decades has tirelessly worked to make the design industry lead from the front and leave a global footprint. The pandemic has darkened the clouds, this will add a silver lining to the business of fashion and help sharpen the needs of the fast changing world. Lakmé, RISE Worldwide and FDCI will now have a shared purpose and belonging as we both reinvent the wheel in uncertain times. We are delighted to present this fashion week together,” commented Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI at the time of announcement.